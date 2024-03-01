SVCC’s Impact Program receives $10,000 donation

The Midland States Bank Foundation presented a $10,000 contribution to the Sauk Valley College Foundation to support the SVCC Impact Program. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

DIXON – The Sauk Valley College Foundation has received a $10,000 contribution from Midland States Bank. The grant, provided by the Midland States Bank Foundation, will support the Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program.

“The Sauk Valley College Foundation is honored to partner with Midland States Bank to improve our shared goals of access to education, workforce development, financial empowerment, small businesses’ success and the betterment of health in the Sauk Valley,” said Lori Cortez, vice president of advancement at SVCC.

The Impact Program provides eligible students who graduate within the SVCC district the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC or until they earn their certificate or degree, whichever comes first.

More than 400 such earned-tuition programs exist in the nation, and the workforce development initiatives from these programs are notable. Data from communities with an earned tuition program show an increase in wages, economic mobility, population and business retention and attraction, according to the release.

Currently, 1,200 students are signed up for the Impact Program and working on earning their tuition through volunteer service. To date, students in the program have volunteered 27,000 hours across the Sauk Valley area.

“Together with our community impact investment statement, the Midland States Bank Foundation is a powerful way for us to give back to our communities,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, president and CEO of Midland States Bancorp Inc. “The funds we set aside from the bank’s profits help us put our company’s culture in action to benefit the communities we serve.”

The Midland States Bank Foundation supports the general welfare, education and health of the communities in which the bank operates. Since its creation in 2011, the foundation has contributed more than $1.9 million to nonprofit organizations throughout Midland’s footprint.