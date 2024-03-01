Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Extension announces March programming

DIXON – The University of Illinois Extension Office has announced a slate of activities planned in March in Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties.
- Rain Garden Essentials: Design, Build, Plant, Four Seasons Gardening: 1:30 p.m. March 5, online. Gain insights into the principles of rain garden construction and design, ensuring that your garden not only enhances the beauty of your space, but also contributes to the health of the environment. Four Seasons Gardening sessions led by Extension’s horticulture experts are free to attend, and registration is required at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.
- Seed Starting, Big and Small Gardening: 4 p.m. March 5 at Winfred Knox Library, Franklin Grove. Wouldn’t it be terrific for all ages to learn more about gardening? The Lee County Master Gardeners have again started their gardening series, “Big and Small Gardening.” This series will be held at the Winfred Knox Library in Franklin Grove the first Tuesday of each month, with alternating months offering a youth program at 4 p.m. or an adult program at 6 p.m. Join the Master Gardeners for a youth lesson on March 5 to learn about the variety of plants to grow this summer and how to properly take care of them. Register for these programs by calling the library at 815-456-2823.
- Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop: 10:30 a.m. to noon March 7, York Township Public Library, Thomson. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the library at 815-259-2480. The workshop also will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 7 at the Mt. Carroll Public Library. Register by calling the library at 815-244-1751.
- Bottle Terrariums: 9:30 to 11 a.m. March 9, Sauk Valley Community College. Explore the enclosed world of bottle terrariums, self-contained plant environments within glass. Join us to explore terrariums, their needs and how to create a bottle version of a terrarium to take home with you. If students would like to turn a specific bottle into a terrarium, please bring it; otherwise, one will be provided. This class would be for an individual or a family activity. Supplies are included. For ages 10 and older. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.
- Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop: 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 11, KSB Town Square Center, Dixon. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. The program will be offered at the Edward Murphy Room at KSB Town Square, 101 W. Second St.; new participants are welcome to join at any time. The workshop will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 12 at the CGH Health Foundation Community Room, Sterling. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling Beth Sterk at 815-625-4790, ext. 3977, or by emailing beth.sterk@cghmc.com.
- Ready Set Grow… Gardening Workshop: 8 a.m. to noon March 23, Loveland Community House, Dixon. Join the Master Gardeners of Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for this one-day event offering participants information about horticulture, backyard gardening, pest control and more. Register online at go.illinois.edu/readysetgrow.
- Cooking with Vegetables, Carroll County Master Gardeners: 5 p.m. March 25 and April 22 at the Thomson Library. Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a monthly lesson on cooking with spinach and asparagus. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes. A new vegetable will be featured each month, and recipes will be created. To register for this program, call the library at 815-259-2480. The session also will be held at 5 p.m. March 28 and April 25 at the Mt. Carroll Library. To register for this program, call the library at 815-244-1751.
- Mindful Mechanics: 5 to 6 p.m. March 18 and 25, April 1 and 8 at Sauk Valley Community College. Through 4-H Mindful Mechanics, teens ages 13 to 19 are encouraged to build positive relationships by expressing care, concern and gratitude for others, build beliefs in themselves, practice self-discipline, self-control and self-reflection and serve others. The overall program aims to promote mindful practices that lead to improvements in managing one’s goals, developing a sense of self, time management, stress management and emotional regulations. Supplies are included. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.
- Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop: 1:30-3 p.m. March 20 at the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library, Prophetstown. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling the library at 309-714-2699.