Amboy High School to present ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Pillows made from Amboy High School's recently replaced auditorium curtains will be sold at the school's upcoming performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”. The pillows have a pocket to hold high school memories. (Photo provided by Katie Pratt)

AMBOY – Amboy High School will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 7 p.m. March 8 and 9 and at 2 p.m. March 10 in the Amboy High School auditorium.

Tickets are $5 and available at the door.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” follows contestants at Putnam County Middle School through the emotions and silliness of the school’s spelling bee. Six spellers enter, and one leaves a champion.

Each show includes audience participation from AHS musical alumni. During intermission, cast members will “Dash for Cash.” This popular fundraiser has raised more than $6,000 the past two years to assist in continued upgrades for the high school auditorium.

Also available to buy at the musical are pillows made from the recently replaced auditorium curtains.

“These pillows are the perfect way for people to have a tangible piece of AHS with them,” parent volunteer Katie Pratt said.

Pillows are $25, and pillow covers are $15.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.