Letter: Vote for Bishop to represent Illinois’ 37th Senate District

I strongly recommend Chris Bishop for Illinois state senator of the 37th District in the upcoming election.

As my former student, I’ve known Chris for many years. When he joined our staff at Reagan Middle School, I was elated to work with him. His dedication and leadership in the classroom and as a coach for 13 years was evident.

Chris’ unique combination of intelligence, creativity and strong work ethic makes him an outstanding candidate for state senator. While teaching, Chris demonstrated a patriotism as a social studies teacher, influencing students to be active in our government process. Chris continues using this passion as he works with Dixon on the City Council.

One great strength is Chris’ ability to notice problems and think critically to find innovative solutions, having a natural aptitude for analyzing situations and effectively developing strategies. This, coupled with his excellent communication skills, allows him to effectively collaborate with others and present ideas in a concise manner.

Additionally, Chris has his community’s interests at heart. He understands the importance of our Constitution, our police, fiscal responsibility and quality education. His leadership can have a powerful impact in these areas if he is elected.

I fully believe that Chris will excel in any endeavor he pursues. He displays strong determination and commitment to continuous learning.

In summary, I highly recommend Chris for Illinois state senator of the 37th District. I am confident Chris will make a positive contribution to Illinois. Thank you for considering my recommendation.

Candace Lind

Walnut