Josh Duffee, orchestra to perform at Bellson Music Fest

Josh Duffee & His Orchestra are shown performing at the 2023 Bellson Music Fest in Rock Falls. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Tourism)

ROCK FALLS — Josh Duffee & His Orchestra will perform at the third annual Bellson Music Fest – A Centennial Celebration, which will be Saturday, June 8, at the RB&W District in Rock Falls, organizers announced Wednesday.

The music fest celebrates the legacy of Louie Bellson, the Rock Falls native who rose to become a renowned drummer, composer, band leader and six-time Grammy nominee. The event is hosted by Rock Falls Tourism, which works closely with Bellson’s widow, Francine Bellson, and Duffee, a music director from Davenport, Iowa.

Five bands consisting of big band, jazz and music honoring Bellson will play from noon to 9:30 p.m. at the RB&W District amphitheater. Josh Duffee & His Orchestra will join the performance line up with Steve Smith and Vital Information and Rock River Jazz Band, Inc., according to a news release.

Josh Duffee & His Orchestra have specialized in music from the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s for the past 20 years in the Quad-City area, and they have enjoyed performing compositions and arrangements by Louie Bellson for previous Bellson Music Festivals.

For this year’s festival, they will perform music from the 1940s, as well as some compositions written by Bellson himself in the 1950s and 1960s. Also, Duffee will perform on the Bellson drum set given to him by Francine Bellson. Their performance time will be 6-7:30 p.m.

Announcements of the other bands performing are forthcoming. For more information, contact Melinda Jones, Rock Falls tourism director, at director@visitrockfalls.com.