‘Whirlwind of excitement’ at The Dixon

Hello from The Dixon: Historic Theater!

My name is Darren Mangler, the new artistic producer. It has been a whirlwind of excitement here!

For those who don’t know, The Dixon is open!

We have incredible, professional shows coming in from all over the world. Our variety includes tribute performers such as Doug Allen Nash, who will be here March 9 starring as Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond. We have world-famous comedians like Yakov Smirnoff, who takes the stage April 5.

The Dixon Children’s Theater has performances of “Suessical Jr.” and an 1980s rock version of “Taming of the Shrew” coming up! We also have Classics and Cocktails Movie Nights with a giant screen and state-of-the-art sound system.

Please visit our website and spread the word. From here to Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri and Indiana, we want to entertain the Midwest and bring big-city shows to our amazing, Broadway-style theater in the Heartland!

We’ll see you at The Dixon!

Darren Mangler is the artistic producer of The Dixon: Historic Theatre.