Sauk Valley Community College seeks Alumni Award nominations

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — Sauk Valley Community College, in partnership with the Sauk Valley College Foundation, has opened nominations for Outstanding Alumni Awards.

The awards include the Distinguished Alumni Award, which is bestowed in recognition of a particular achievement of noteworthy value, a series of such achievements, or a career of noteworthy accomplishments that brings honor to the college. In 2023, this award was given to Roberto Carmona, class of 1985.

Carmona is president of Carmona Strategic Solutions, which helps leaders in small business, local governments, nonprofits, higher education and healthcare with their strategic priorities in the areas of growth, marketing, sales, organizational development, program design, executive coaching and executive-level recruitment projects. CSS currently serves as a consultant for the state of Illinois’ Capital Development Board.

The second recognition is the Alumni Achievement Award, which is bestowed in recognition of alumni 40 years and younger whose achievements, public service and/or volunteer activities bring honor to the college. In 2023, this award was given to Diana Meridan, class of 2007, mayor of Sterling and Level 5 family support specialist for the Regional Office of Education No. 47.

Those chosen for these awards have done exceptional work and shown exemplary dedication to their communities, according to a news release.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, April 1. Presentation of the awards will take place in May. Submit your nominations online at https://bit.ly/3OVSzcx. For more information, email foundation@svcc.edu.