Girls basketball: Dixon fights, falls to No. 1 state-ranked Lincoln in Class 3A supersectional

Dixon’s Jessie Pitman leads her teammates off the court after falling to Lincoln in the class 3A super sectional Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at LaSalle-Peru High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

LA SALLE – Facing No. 1 state-ranked Lincoln, fresh off a 31-point victory over No. 2 state-ranked Morton in its sectional championship game, Dixon knew it had a tall task ahead in the Class 3A La Salle-Peru Supersectional on Monday night.

Although the Duchesses (27-7) played the Railsplitters (36-0) within three points in the first quarter, they simply couldn’t keep pace, falling 46-24 in their first supersectional appearance since 1990.

[ Photos: Dixon vs Lincoln 3A girls basketball supersectional ]

“It was a heck of a season. I think we were doubted from the start,” Dixon senior guard Katie Drew said. “We lost all of our seniors last year, and people kind of counted us out. But we hit that low at Christmas, and then this new year, we only lost two games since the start of the year after that Christmas tournament. I think that just shows the type of people and the character we have on this team.

“It’ll be a hard team to leave.”

No. 1 seed Lincoln, the 2023 Class 3A state runner-up, advances to play No. 1 seed Lombard in the state semifinals 11:15 a.m. Friday at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

Dixon’s Katie Drew makes a pass against Lincoln in the class 3A super sectional Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at LaSalle-Peru High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

It was a historic season for Dixon girls basketball, which won its first regional title since 2003 and first sectional title in over 30 years. With an all-new starting lineup this year, there was a lot uncertainty about how the team would mesh and ultimately perform this season. With a 9-0 start, the Duchesses quickly put that concern to rest.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team and everything that we worked for. Losing five seniors, that can put a toll on a team, but that did the exact opposite,” Dixon senior forward Jessie Pitman said. “We loved those seniors, but we knew that we had to fight even harder now, and the fight was well worth it. I’m just really proud of this team.”

The first quarter was a back-and-forth defensive slugfest. Lincoln senior guard Klobe Froebe, a Colorado State recruit, hit a contested 3-pointer to open the scoring with 6:26 left. Dixon freshman forward Ahmyrie McGowan answered Froebe’s 3 with one of her own off a post kick-out pass from Pitman.

Lincoln senior guard Becca Heitzig followed with a three-point play off a Froebe offensive rebound and assist to retake the lead, then Dixon sophomore guard Reese Dambman hit a left-corner 3 to tie the game at 6 before junior wing Piper Whiteman made a free throw and Froebe finished a putback for a 9-6 Railsplitters’ lead at the end of the first quarter.

Dixon’s Hallie Williamson works against Lincoln’s Makinley Knapp in the class 3A super sectional Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at LaSalle-Peru High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Lincoln surged to a 25-12 halftime lead, then a 40-20 lead after three quarters. Senior guard Jenna Bowman scored eight points and the Railsplitters forced six turnovers during the 16-6 second-quarter surge.

“They kind of found the gaps in the defense we were running. Kloe Froebe is a heck of a player, so we had to show two at her throughout the game, and then they were able to find the gaps and the open kids, and they connected on those shots,” Drew said about what changed after the first quarter. “Props to them, but I don’t really think we let up at all. I think they were just able to make some more shots.”

The Railsplitters forced 18 turnovers in the game and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds. A 15-8 third-quarter surge pushed the lead to 20 points.

“I think we came in, we picked up our defense a little bit, and once we get going, we kind of feed off of each other, so I think that’s what led us,” Froebe said about how Lincoln seized control of the game after the first quarter. “[Defensively], I think everyone just played their role and they executed our game plan, and we did what we had to to stop them.”

Dambman and junior forward Hallie Williamson led Dixon with six points each, and Williamson and Pittman (3 points) each grabbed six rebounds. McGowan totaled five points, four rebounds and two assists, and Drew chipped in four points for the Duchesses.

“I’m just incredibly proud of our kids. A basketball season is a long haul, and they trusted each other, they trusted the system, and I’m just proud of what they did and how they came together throughout the year,” Dixon coach Luke Ravlin said. “And that togetherness and that unity is what let us do the things we did, and we’re very proud of that. It’s very rewarding for our kids [to win the regional and sectional] because of all the work that they put in, and I think for them to see those results really, really speaks to how much hard work and how much effort and how much dedication we’ve always had from our teams.

“So it’s just something to be proud of.”

Froebe totaled 16 points, nine rebounds, six steals and three assists, Bowman compiled 12 points and four rebounds, and Heitzig added 10 points and three rebounds for the Railsplitters. Seven of Froebe’s rebounds came on the offensive glass.