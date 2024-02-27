Dixon High School students recognized for achievement

DIXON — Dixon High School has released the names of students selected to the February Hall of Fame.
Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership and/or class participation.
Students selected by their teachers in February for the Student Hall of Fame include:
Art: Toby Lance
Business: Kyara Chavez
Driver’s Education: Sarah Powell
English: Oliver Haverland
Foreign Language : Aidan Brown
Health: Ethan Bond
Industrial Arts: Patrick Zinke
Math: Bradley Krasnican
Music: Arin Newman
Physical Education: Joey Apple
Science: Emma Olson
Social Studies: Isabella Thompson
From the above named students, two students were selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The February Teens of the Month are Joey Apple and Emma Olson.