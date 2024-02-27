Dixon High School students recognized for achievement

DIXON — Dixon High School has released the names of students selected to the February Hall of Fame.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership and/or class participation.

Students selected by their teachers in February for the Student Hall of Fame include:

Art: Toby Lance

Business: Kyara Chavez

Driver’s Education: Sarah Powell

English: Oliver Haverland

Foreign Language : Aidan Brown

Health: Ethan Bond

Industrial Arts: Patrick Zinke

Math: Bradley Krasnican

Music: Arin Newman

Physical Education: Joey Apple

Science: Emma Olson

Social Studies: Isabella Thompson

From the above named students, two students were selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The February Teens of the Month are Joey Apple and Emma Olson.