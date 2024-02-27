Dixon-area pastors offer seminar on ‘Mixing Politics and Religion’

About 80 people attended the Dixon Area Christian Ministers Association's Community Christian Conversation on Oct. 23 at the Loveland Community House in Dixon. The Community Christian Conversations series again will take place March 5 and 12, when the discussion will be on "Mixing Politics and Religion". (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth)

DIXON — On the Tuesday evenings of March 5 and March 12, the Dixon Area Christian Ministers Association will host several presentations at the Loveland Community House about “Mixing Politics and Religion.”

Operating under the motto “We can disagree and remain friends”, the event is part of the Community Christian Conversations series launched last year by DACMA.

At 6 p.m. March 5, former state Sen. Tim Bivins will speak on “How I Mixed Politics and Religion.” After former state Rep. Tom Demmer offers a brief response, the audience will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer discussion.

At 6:45 p.m., former pastor Tom Wadsworth will then speak on “Why I Think Partisanship is a Sin.” Father John Evans of St. Patrick’s Church will add some comments in response, followed by audience discussion.

On March 12 at 6 p.m., Mike Sutcliffe of Corner Fringe Church will speak on “Why Christians Must Be Political.” Steve Young of Greater Life Church will present a short response, which will be followed by an open discussion.

At 6:45 p.m., Tim Mitchell of First United Methodist Church will then speak on “Why I Keep Politics Out of the Pulpit.” Mark Juliot, interim pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church, will then respond briefly, followed by questions from the audience.

The event, which will be held in the large lower meeting room at Loveland, runs from 6-7:30 each night and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.