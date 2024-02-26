February 26, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Fish fries continue at Sterling’s St. Mary’s Parish Center

By Shaw Local News Network
The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 on Joliet's East side offers a one-, two- or three-piece fish dinner of either Alaskan cod (the Knights’ specialty, according to the menu) or Alaskan walleye. Prices are $11.50, $15.50 and $17.50 for the cod dinners, and $8.50, $11.25 and $13.75 for the walleye. Dinners come with two slices of bread, battered fries and a vinegar coleslaw.

Fried fish (Shaw Media File Photo)

STERLING — Sterling Knights of Columbus Council No. 662 continues to host a series of fish fries through March 29.

Meals are available from 5-7 p.m. March 1, March 8, March 15, March 22 and March 29 at St. Mary’s Parish Center, Bales Hall, 600 Ave. B, Sterling.

Carry outs are available for pickup at 5 p.m. by calling 1-779-251-3654. Cost is $14. Children’s portion meals are $11.

The menu offers a whole deep-fried catfish dinner, deep-fried boneless perch fillet dinner or baked Alaskan whitefish fillet dinner. All dinners include coleslaw, French fries or baked potato and coffee.

St. Mary’s Church youth group will be selling desserts.

Sterling
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois