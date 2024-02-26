Beyond Trim: Canned food can be a healthy option

Did you know that February is National Canned Food Month? Sometimes we get the message that canned foods are not healthy but that may not be true.

The process of canning preserves most of the nutrition in food, and it allows us to eat our fruits and vegetables all winter long when we may not have access to fresh produce. Canning is also an economical option for consumers.

There are some drawbacks to commercially canned food. The most obvious is added sodium or in the case of fruits, added sugars, but if you look carefully, you can find no sodium, low sodium, and no added sugar versions of most of your favorite canned fruits and vegetables. If you can’t find low sodium or no sodium canned vegetables, you can drain and rinse them to remove some of the salt. Also, make sure to look for BPA free on the label to avoid chemicals in can linings that may leach into foods.

Here is one of my favorite recipes that uses canned beans, corn and tomatoes. It’s commonly served as a dip with tortilla chips but I find it makes a great salad topping served over a bed of chopped romaine lettuce:

Cowboy Caviar

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ cup white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ cup red onion diced

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 15 ounce can black eyed peas

1 15 ounce can black beans

1 14-15 ounce can whole corn kernels

1 14 ounce can diced tomatoes (I like to use the tomatoes with green chiles)

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

In the bottom of a medium size mixing bowl whisk the olive oil, sugar, vinegar and chili powder together. Stir in the diced onion and let rest while you prepare the remaining ingredients. (This allows the vinegar to soften and “mellow” the bite of the onion.) Dice the bell peppers and add to the bowl. Open the peas, beans and corn into a colander in the sink and rinse. Open the tomatoes, add to the colander and let drain. Add the contents of the colander into the bowl and mix. Add the cilantro if you are using and give it one more gentle mix. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes about sixteen ½ cup servings; 130 calories each.

Cowboy Caviar will keep in the refrigerator for 4-5 days.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.