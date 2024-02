RMS Pharaoh team members Carter Rhodes (left), Lily Haws, Carson Jones, Cade Kirchhoff, Dante Grove, Jacob Wendt, and Jake Lohse earned the win Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, and a chance to compete at nationals at Virginia Tech in late April. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Reagan Middle School’s Pharaoh team won the U.S. Drone Soccer District VI Championship in Dixon on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, and the chance to compete at nationals at Virginia Tech in late April.