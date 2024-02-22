February 22, 2024
Sterling High School presents ‘Newsies’ this weekend

By Shaw Local News Network
Sterling Golden Warriors logo (Photo provided by Sterling Public Schools)

STERLINGSterling High School will present “Newsies, The Musical” on Friday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m.  

Tickets are $12 adults and $8 for students. The box office is open from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to showtime. They also can be purchased at https://centennialauditorium.ticketleap.com/.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Centennial Auditorium is located at 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling.

SterlingSterling Public Schools
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois