Showcase your products, services at the Sauk Valley Home Show

STERLING — Could your business benefit from interacting 1-on-1 with consumers? If so, then the Sauk Valley Home Show is for you. This annual event, sponsored by Sauk Valley Media, will be Saturday, April 20, at Northland Mall in Sterling, and is a perfect venue to showcase your products or services. The show will feature displays for anything from home remodeling and construction to landscape, indoor living, design and much more.

“There is a wealth of home improvement specialists in and around this market. The Sauk Valley Home Show is a great opportunity for them to showcase their products or services to the community,” said Kelly Null from Sauk Valley Media.

“Consumers are investing large sums of money into their homes these days and this event gives them the opportunity to talk with home improvement specialists all under one roof,” said Null.

If your business could benefit from this type of exposure, call Null at Sauk Valley Media to find out about a vendor booth at this year’s show. Call 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com for details on how inexpensive it is to be a vendor at this year’s show.