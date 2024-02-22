IHSA Girls State Wrestling: Newman’s Grennan; E-P’s Stephens, Naftzger to compete in Bloomington this weekend

Blair Grennan of Newman Central High School wrestles Hannah Almendarez of Galesburg to determine the sectional champion of the 100 weight class at Geneseo High School on February 10, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

The IHSA Girls State Wrestling Tournament is almost here. On Friday and Saturday, Newman freshman Blair Grennan and Erie-Prophetstown freshman Ryleigh Stephens, as well as E-P sophomore Michelle Naftzger, will hit the mats at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Grennan, the Erie-Prophetstown Regional champion and Geneseo Sectional champion at 100 pounds this year, leads the group of local wrestlers entering the weekend competition.

Grennan placed second at 106 pounds at the nine-team Carson DeJarnatt Tournament in Sterling on Dec. 2. Her only loss was to Dixon freshman Jack Ragan, a state qualifier in the boys individual tournament.

The Newman freshman takes a 13-1 record into a first-round match with Curie junior Evelin Martinez (16-6). Grennan has pinned her opponent in all six postseason matches so far.

“My goals are just to simply stay confident and wrestle my best. I have been to big tournaments like this multiple times, and it is super exciting, but it is important to just stay calm. But most importantly, just have fun,” Grennan said. “I have been staying in shape and driving myself to my limits in and outside of practice; I just need to stay consistent, which I have done well this year. Something else I need to do is to accept critiques and listen to my amazing coaches and parents that have pushed me throughout the season even when I didn’t want to be pushed.

“Having a good mindset and setting goals for myself is what has gotten me through the season.”

In the 110-pound bracket, Stephens (28-7) matches up with Litchfield freshman Rilynn Younker (25-9) in the opening round. Stephens placed fourth at the Geneseo Sectional Feb. 10 to qualify for state.

Naftzger (32-8) appears to have the toughest path to a championship. In the first round of the 130-pound bracket, she’ll face undefeated Collinsville junior Taylor Dawson (44-0). Naftzger placed fourth at the Geneseo Sectional to earn her second trip to state. She qualified her freshman year at 120 pounds.

The Panthers had two state qualifiers last year, as well. Junior Jayda Rosenow, a two-time state qualifier, was the other. Rosenow qualified at 140 pounds last season but fell two wins short of qualifying at 145 this season.

This is the third year the IHSA has held a girls state wrestling tournament. The format, which resembles the boys state tournament in many ways, has different weight classes and spans two days instead of three. As with the boys tournament, four straight wins are needed to win a championship, and you can wrestle back to as high as a third-place finish following a loss in the championship bracket.