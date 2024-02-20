Sauk Valley public transit providers, nonprofits receive vehicles through state program

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that more than 500 paratransit vehicles valued at $57.1 million have been awarded to 113 transit providers through its Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program.

The program aims to offer safe, reliable and accessible transportation options in communities large and small throughout the state. The vehicles will be delivered to public transportation providers as well as nonprofit organizations serving seniors and individuals with disabilities, according to a news release.

Local providers and their awards include:

Carroll County, seven vehicles valued at $686,000.

Lee County, doing business as the Lee Ogle Transportation System, six vehicles valued at $604,000.

Whiteside County, nine vehicles valued at $1,017,000.

Kreider Services, two vehicles valued at $240,000.

Sinnissippi Centers Inc., one vehicle valued at $72,000.

Village of Progress Inc., one vehicle valued at $120,000.

“Transit is an essential service that allows our urban, suburban and rural communities to survive and thrive, providing transportation to people who might not have any other option,” transportation secretary Omer Osman said. “More than ever, IDOT under Gov. [JB] Pritzker is getting communities the resources they need. These vehicles are going to benefit people immediately and far into the future.”

For more than 20 years, the Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program has helped smaller transit agencies navigate the red tape of the public bidding process while ensuring their vehicles meet federal requirements and specifications, including those of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

By purchasing in large volume, IDOT buys the vehicles at a lower cost for the public than if they were purchased individually or in smaller amounts, according to the release.

Awards for this cycle were made on a competitive basis, with 50 public transportation providers (371 vehicles) and 63 nonprofit providers (137 vehicles) receiving 508 vehicles, purchased through $54 million in federal funds and $3.1 million in state funds.

The highlights:

A total of 399 vehicles to replace ones that are aging or no longer in service, as well as 109 vehicles to expand the existing service. The vehicles are estimated to be manufactured and delivered in six months to two years.

An award of 41 vehicles, the program’s largest, to the Rides Mass Transit District, which serves 18 counties in southern Illinois. The vehicles being replaced have been in service for almost 11 years on average and have more than 270,000 miles each.

An additional 50 battery-electric paratransit vehicles will be purchased with a $12.3 million award from the Federal Transit Authority’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program, which is supported by a $1 million Congressional-Directed Spending award from Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, as well as $3.3 million in state funds.

Eligible transit providers that were not part of this award cycle also can buy vehicles at the price negotiated by IDOT with its vendors.

The Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program awards are in addition to investments being made through Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois program, which touches all modes of transportation, including roads and bridges, aviation, bike and pedestrian accommodations, waterways, rail and transit.

Over six years, Rebuild Illinois is dedicating $4.5 billion in to transit as part of a commitment to invest in all modes of transportation, including for the first time allocating a portion of the motor fuel tax collected in Cook and the collar counties for the Regional Transportation Authority, which includes the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace.