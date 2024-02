Oregon's Keaton Salsbury (center) drives into the lane as Morrison's. Asher Ernst (15), Colton Bielema (10) and Chase Newman (5) react during 2A regional action on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. The Mustangs downed the Hawks 59-52 to advance to the Prophetstown Regional on Wednesday, Feb. 21. (Earleen Hinton)

Morrison downed Oregon 59-52 in 2A regional action on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon.

With the win, the Mustangs advance to the Prophetstown Regional to face Rock Falls on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Game time is 6 p.m.

Morrison's DaeShaun McQueen (3) drives to the basket as Oregon's Nole Campos (5) follows during 2A regional action on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. The Mustangs downed the Hawks 59-52 to advance to the Prophetstown Regional on Wednesday, Feb. 21. (Earleen Hinton)

Game time is 6 p.m. Chase Newman led Morrison with 13 points followed by DeShaun McQueen with 12. Oregon was led by Keaton Salsbury with 17 points and Jameson Caposey with 15 pts.