37th Senate District candidate forum is Feb. 22

DIXON – Join Discover Dixon for a candidate forum featuring three Republican candidates seeking the 37th Senate District seat to replace state Sen. Win Stoller, as he announced this will be his last term.

Scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., this forum presents an opportunity for voters to gain insight into the policies, visions and personalities of the candidates vying for the seat. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Engage in the democratic process and be part of a community dialogue as Li Arellano, Chris Bishop and Tim Yager debate and discuss the pressing issues facing Illinois. The event will be moderated by Dave Hellmich, president of Sauk Valley Community College.

Go to swiy.co/forum2024 for more information and to submit a question for the forum. The most frequently asked questions will be addressed. Visit discoverdixon.com to watch it virtually.