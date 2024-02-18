Culver’s celebrating FFA Week with fundraising

ROCK FALLS — During National FFA Week, every day from Monday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 23, Culver’s in Rock Falls and Dixon will have a designated menu item that if ordered, $1 will be donated to the local FFA chapter.

They include:

Monday, Feb. 19

For every Family Fry purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA.

For every Family Fry purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA. Tuesday, Feb. 20

For every regular Concrete Mixer purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA.

For every regular Concrete Mixer purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA. Wed., Feb. 21

For every Triple ButterBurger purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA.

For every Triple ButterBurger purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA. Thursday, Feb. 22

For every salad entrée purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA.

For every salad entrée purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA. Friday, Feb. 23

For every three-piece dinner (Culver’s North Atlantic cod or walleye) purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA.



FFA is a youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Members are future farmers, chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and professionals in many career fields.