BEST, IDES home nursing job fair is Feb. 28

STERLING — Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will host a job fair for Castor Home Nursing on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Illinois Department of Employment Security office, 611 Ave. C, Sterling.

AvaLynda Casey, director of Client Relations with Castor Home Nursing, will be on hand to talk with interested applicants and assist with applications. Stop by and learn about the many career and training opportunities at Castor Home Nursing. Staff members from the Illinois Department of Employment Security and BEST will also be on hand to provide information about their programs.

For additional information, contact Tammy Nehrkorn at 815-631-2146.

Business Employment Skills Team is a non-profit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties.