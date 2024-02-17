Reps. Fritts and Spain to host joint tele-town hall event

DIXON — State Reps. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, and Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, will host a joint telephone town hall event for constituents in their districts. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The town hall will focus on priorities for the 2024 legislative session, including the budget, ethics reform and rural health care access. Constituents will also be able to ask questions during the event.

“With the beginning of a new legislative session, it’s my job to be open and honest with my constituents about what I am working on in Springfield and how the work being done will affect their daily lives,” Fritts said. “I look forward to this great opportunity to remain accessible and transparent with the people of District 74.”

Residents will receive a phone call to connect to the town hall on Feb. 20, or they can dial in to 217-727-6958. To ask a question during the call, press zero.

With questions about the event, residents can contact Fritts’ office at 815-561-3690 or Spain’s at 217-782-8108.

For more information about Fritts, visit RepFritts.com.