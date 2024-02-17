Artificial intelligence is topic of upcoming Whiteside Forum meeting

The new Odell library logo designed by Amanda Cook. (Photo provided by Odell Public Library)

MORRISON – The Whiteside Forum will host a book discussion at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library.

Discussion will focus on “I, Human: AI, Automation, and the Quest to Reclaim What Makes Us Unique” by Tomas Chamorro-Premuzik. The author will not be at the event.

The Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, and the free event is open to everyone. All are welcome, including experts in the field and those who haven’t read the book.

For information about the Whiteside Forum, this event or an update on the season, contact Marc Adami at marcadami53@gmail.com or 815-718-5347, or visit the Whiteside Forum Facebook page.