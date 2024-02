The Korean War monument as photographed by Steve Siefken during his Honor Flight visit to Washington. (Photo provided by Steve Siefken)

DIXON — An Honor Flight fundraiser will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Dixon VFW, Franklin Grove Road, Dixon.

The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink.

Cost is a donation. Proceeds will be used to send local veterans to Washington D.C. on the next Honor Flight trip scheduled for Oct. 29. Lee County’s committee is part of the Quad Cities Honor Flight.