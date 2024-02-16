Education notes: Students from Sauk Valley on UW-Platteville chancellor’s list

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. —The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor’s list, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2023 semester.

Students from the Sauk Valley area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:

Amboy: Kathryn Noble

Byron: Ian Palzkill

Chana: Rylee Jackson

Davis Junction: Grace Pfeiffer

Dixon: Riley Kavanaugh

Forreston: Jackie Ludwig

Monroe Center: Anna Hagemann

Oregon: Lily Gillingham

Polo: Hayden Bittinger

Rock Falls: Madison Arickx

Walnut: Jackson Lind

UW-Platteville announces dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its dean’s list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2023 semester. Students from this area on the dean’s list include:

Byron: Carter Conderman, Ethan Palzkill

Davis Junction: Ben Klaren, Tyler Lamer

La Moille: Andrew Stamberger

Morrison: Michelle Edwards

Mount Carroll: Nicholas Wagner

Mount Morris: Megan Hagemann

Polo: Hayden Bittinger, Kyle Brown

Rochelle: John Green, Morgan Haas, Katie Van Hise

Rock Falls: Ryan McCord

Savanna: Zoe Barnes

Shannon: Keegan Coulthard, Ethan Klosa

Sterling: Grant Gockel, Kyle Yde

Stillman Valley: Grant McClendon, Cole Olson

Walnut: Zoe Schiedel

Whiteside, Ogle students among UW-Platteville fall 2023 graduates

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 500 students for the fall of 2023.

Students from this area who graduated include:

Byron: Colton Ingram

Davis Junction: Tyler Lamer

Erie: Travis Coleman

Forreston: Jacqueline Ludwig

Polo: Hayden Bittinger, Kyle Brown

Shannon: Ethan Klosa

Stillman Valley: Cole Olson

Sauk Valley-area students on University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dean’s list

The following individuals from the Sauk Valley area have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall 2023 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Byron: Grace Abrahams, Katelin Mumma

Forreston: Kara Erdmann

Savanna,: Jean Medenblik, Mackenzie Arndt

Quincy University releases fall 2023 dean’s list

Quincy University released its dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Christian Czarny of Morrison has been named to the list.

Western Illinois University dean’s list released

Amboy: Olivia Costner

Dixon: Carli Frump, Ethan Hoyle, Charlotte Mccoy, Alexis Sneek, Hannah Steinmeyer, Ian Thomas, Monique Weidman

Franklin Grove: Sierra Harris, Tyler Reyes

Byron: Nathaniel Penrod

Davis Junction: Grace Watterson

Forreston: Emalee Vandewarker

Mount Morris: Brandon Rowe

Rochelle: Diego Escobar

Erie: Kara Schipper, Logan Wheeler

Fenton: Malory Eggers, Bryce Jepson

Fulton: Oliver Frick

Morrison: Anthony Fulton: Garrett Hlubek, Matthew Nichols, Allison Tegeler, Cadie Unger

Rock Falls: Arleth Diaz, Cheyenne Duchay, Madison Fortney, Gillian Schumaker, Peyton Ward

Sterling: Chase Graham, Vivian Wyatt