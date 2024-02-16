Education notes: Students from Sauk Valley on UW-Platteville chancellor’s list

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. —The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor’s list, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2023 semester.
Students from the Sauk Valley area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:
Amboy: Kathryn Noble
Byron: Ian Palzkill
Chana: Rylee Jackson
Davis Junction: Grace Pfeiffer
Dixon: Riley Kavanaugh
Forreston: Jackie Ludwig
Monroe Center: Anna Hagemann
Oregon: Lily Gillingham
Polo: Hayden Bittinger
Rock Falls: Madison Arickx
Walnut: Jackson Lind
UW-Platteville announces dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its dean’s list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2023 semester. Students from this area on the dean’s list include:
Byron: Carter Conderman, Ethan Palzkill
Davis Junction: Ben Klaren, Tyler Lamer
La Moille: Andrew Stamberger
Morrison: Michelle Edwards
Mount Carroll: Nicholas Wagner
Mount Morris: Megan Hagemann
Polo: Hayden Bittinger, Kyle Brown
Rochelle: John Green, Morgan Haas, Katie Van Hise
Rock Falls: Ryan McCord
Savanna: Zoe Barnes
Shannon: Keegan Coulthard, Ethan Klosa
Sterling: Grant Gockel, Kyle Yde
Stillman Valley: Grant McClendon, Cole Olson
Walnut: Zoe Schiedel
Whiteside, Ogle students among UW-Platteville fall 2023 graduates
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 500 students for the fall of 2023.
Students from this area who graduated include:
Byron: Colton Ingram
Davis Junction: Tyler Lamer
Erie: Travis Coleman
Forreston: Jacqueline Ludwig
Polo: Hayden Bittinger, Kyle Brown
Shannon: Ethan Klosa
Stillman Valley: Cole Olson
Sauk Valley-area students on University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dean’s list
The following individuals from the Sauk Valley area have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall 2023 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Byron: Grace Abrahams, Katelin Mumma
Forreston: Kara Erdmann
Savanna,: Jean Medenblik, Mackenzie Arndt
Quincy University releases fall 2023 dean’s list
Quincy University released its dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Christian Czarny of Morrison has been named to the list.
Western Illinois University dean’s list released
Amboy: Olivia Costner
Dixon: Carli Frump, Ethan Hoyle, Charlotte Mccoy, Alexis Sneek, Hannah Steinmeyer, Ian Thomas, Monique Weidman
Franklin Grove: Sierra Harris, Tyler Reyes
Byron: Nathaniel Penrod
Davis Junction: Grace Watterson
Forreston: Emalee Vandewarker
Mount Morris: Brandon Rowe
Rochelle: Diego Escobar
Erie: Kara Schipper, Logan Wheeler
Fenton: Malory Eggers, Bryce Jepson
Fulton: Oliver Frick
Morrison: Anthony Fulton: Garrett Hlubek, Matthew Nichols, Allison Tegeler, Cadie Unger
Rock Falls: Arleth Diaz, Cheyenne Duchay, Madison Fortney, Gillian Schumaker, Peyton Ward
Sterling: Chase Graham, Vivian Wyatt