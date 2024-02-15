‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ staged at Amboy High School

Amboy High School students in the cast of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" have been rehearsing since January. (Photo provided by Katie Pratt)

AMBOY – “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is scheduled to be performed March 8, 9 and 10 in the Amboy High School auditorium.

The play features an eclectic group of students who vie to be named champion of the 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Putnam County Middle School. Students spell their way through a series of potentially made-up words and candidly share hilarious and touching stories about their lives.

They hope to never hear the soul-crushing “ding” of the bell signaling a spelling mistake.

Six spellers enter. One leaves a champion!

Complete with audience participation, this musical promises laughter and fun featuring several AHS students onstage, backstage and in the pit orchestra. The musical is directed by Amy Schwamberger. The music director is Travis Kemmerer.

Tickets will be available during school hours March 4 to 8 at Amboy High School, 11 E. Hawley St., Amboy. General admission tickets will be available at the door before each performance. All tickets are $5.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is presented through special arrangement with and all materials provided by Music Theatre International.