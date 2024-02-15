ABATE swap meet Feb. 25

DIXON – The Twin Rivers chapter of A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education is having its 16th annual motorcycle swap meet Sunday, Feb. 25.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Early bird tickets are $7.

Vendors will be selling all makes and models of new and used parts, leathers and biker clothes; motorcycle photos; and more. A new Harley-Davidson raffle bike will be on display, and raffle tickets will be available.

Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be available all day. Vendor space is available for $25. To be a vendor or for information, call John at 815-440-6018.

Proceeds from the event are used for education and “Start seeing motorcycles” signs.