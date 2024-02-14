Girls basketball: Dixon turns up the pressure, smothers Sterling to reach 3A Rochelle Regional championship

ROCHELLE – For the first 16 minutes of Tuesday’s Class 3A Rochelle Regional semifinal, Dixon and Sterling looked like evenly-matched teams.

But after the Duchesses scored eight unanswered points to end the first half, the Golden Warriors never truly recovered.

[ Photos: Sterling vs Dixon girls basketball regional semifinal ]

Dixon (24-6) applied heavy ball pressure to the tune of 19 forced turnovers, and, using those extra possessions, cruised to a 41-27 victory. The Duchesses advance to face No. 2 seeded Boylan Catholic in the regional championship game at 6 p.m. Friday.

“We had a plan coming in with our defense. We knew where we needed to be, what we needed to do,” Dixon senior guard Katie Drew said. “And props to our guards up top in that zone. They were getting a lot of steals, lots of hands on balls, and we caused a lot of turnovers, which then resulted in points for us.”

The first quarter was back and forth throughout, with Sterling (14-16) taking a 10-9 edge by the buzzer. Junior forward Madison Austin scored seven of those 10 points for the Golden Warriors, sinking two putbacks for a 4-0 lead in the first 2:03 before hitting a left-wing 3 in front of a right-wing 3 by junior guard Delali Amankwa.

After Austin answered junior forward Hallie Williamson’s 3-pointer with a short jumper to tie the game 12-12 with 4:39 left in the second quarter, Dixon surged ahead on an 8-0 run.

Freshman forward Ahmyrie McGowan got to the rim for a 14-12 lead only 40 seconds after Austin’s jumper, and Drew hit back-to-back 3s over the last 2:04 to stretch a 20-12 halftime lead. Drew dribbled around a screen by Williamson and hit from the left wing for the first 3, then buried the second one from the right corner off an assist from sophomore guard Reese Dambman.

Dixon’s Jessie Pitman puts up a shot against Sterling Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 during a regional semifinal at Rochelle. (Alex T. Paschal)

“Our coaches do a great job with the scouting report and giving us a game plan to come into. I thought we were executing it well, even in the first quarter, but they were making some big shots,” Drew said. “But we were able to lock down on those few shots we saw were there, getting their opportunities from the second quarter and we took those away. And then it was a good confidence boost heading into half.”

Senior forward Jessie Pitman opened the third-quarter scoring with a three-point play just 33 seconds in, and the Duchesses continued to find answers for every Golden Warriors’ basket. Austin sank two free throws and senior guard Maggie Rowzee hit a deep midrange jumper from the corner to pull within 23-16 at the six-minute mark, but Dixon was quick to respond.

McGowan made a layup with 5:34 remaining, then put back a missed 3 by Dambman before Dambman nailed a left-corner 3 for a 30-18 lead. McGowan grabbed a few steals during the third-quarter surge, sparking multiple fast break scoring opportunities.

“I play a big factor, especially at the top. I knew that I needed to help the team, and I knew that they could shoot, so I knew I that needed to get out there [to contest],” McGowan said. “I take a lot of pride in playing defense. I know that my steals help the team, especially on fast breaks.”

Drew sank a layup with 37 seconds left to make it 34-23 Duchesses heading into the fourth quarter.

“I thought we were aggressive in the first quarter, and I think from then on, we backed off a little bit,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “We didn’t take shots that I thought were within our ability to take. And I think their defense kind of shut us down a little bit and maybe made us nervous or afraid, so we had a hard time answering that.

“And credit to Dixon – I think they executed a great game plan, and we wish them the best of luck.”

Sterling’s Delali Amankwa works against Dixon’s Reese Dambman Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 during a regional semifinal at Rochelle. (Alex T. Paschal)

Austin made a layup to draw within 34-25 with 7:08 left in the fourth, but Sterling failed to make a shot for the next 6:48. McGowan hit the first of two free throws, Dambman nailed a right-corner 3 and made a free throw, and Drew scored a fast break layup to expand a 41-25 lead with 1:43 remaining.

Drew finished with 14 points and five rebounds; Dambman scored nine points; Williamson supplied eight points, three assists and two blocks; McGowan compiled seven points, seven rebounds and five steals; and Pitman chipped in three points and three steals for the Duchesses.

“Coming in as a freshman and playing minutes like these, especially in a game like this, is really impressive,” Drew said about McGowan, who earned the start for the first postseason game. “And her confidence has grown a lot throughout the year, so for her to come in and contribute like she did today, we’re all really proud of her.”

Austin totaled 13 points and eight rebounds; Amankwa contributed eight points, five rebounds and three assists; and seniors guards Olivia Melcher and Rowzee added three rebounds each for the Golden Warriors.

“First of all, I think our three seniors [Melcher, Rowzee and Kirra Gibson] have been a huge piece of what we’ve been able to do over the last few years,” Jackson said. “They’ve stuck with it when it hasn’t always been easy, and that’s a huge credit to the three of them. I think we’ve been much improved to the credit of our girls. They’ve worked really hard, I think, to get back and find some wins in this crazy season. And then lastly, I would say we’re excited about the future of the program, but we also know that it’s going to require a lot of hard work to get to the point where we want to be.”