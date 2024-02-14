Augustana’s fall dean’s list released

ROCK ISLAND — Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students, including several from the Sauk Valley area, were named to the dean’s list for the 2023-2024 fall semester.

Recognized students include:

Dixon: Connor McBride, Marlee Oros, Christopher Sitter

Sterling: Evan Adami, Andrew Doughty, Michael Garland, Kira Garza, Olivia Schwingle, Rachel Thomaschefsky, Brynn Todd, Amy Zeigler

Rock Falls: Rhiannon Allison, Antonio Gassman, Emma Watts

Amboy: Charlie Dickinson

Fulton: Kylie Collachia, Mariam Elahmady, Patrick Lower

Morrison: Taylor Swanstrom

Oregon: Leslie Bandera, Olivia James

Prophetstown: Olivia Diericks

Mount Morris: Isabella Olalde, Adam Thorsen

Chana: Alyssa Mowry