Augustana’s fall dean’s list released

ROCK ISLAND — Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students, including several from the Sauk Valley area, were named to the dean’s list for the 2023-2024 fall semester.
Recognized students include:
Dixon: Connor McBride, Marlee Oros, Christopher Sitter
Sterling: Evan Adami, Andrew Doughty, Michael Garland, Kira Garza, Olivia Schwingle, Rachel Thomaschefsky, Brynn Todd, Amy Zeigler
Rock Falls: Rhiannon Allison, Antonio Gassman, Emma Watts
Amboy: Charlie Dickinson
Fulton: Kylie Collachia, Mariam Elahmady, Patrick Lower
Morrison: Taylor Swanstrom
Oregon: Leslie Bandera, Olivia James
Prophetstown: Olivia Diericks
Mount Morris: Isabella Olalde, Adam Thorsen
Chana: Alyssa Mowry