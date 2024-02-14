February 14, 2024
Al Morrison Trivia Night is Feb. 17

DIXON — Al Morrison Baseball’s fourth annual trivia night fundraiser will be Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event will take place at the Dixon Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food will be served starting at 6 p.m.; trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 per player, or $250 for a table of eight. There will be live and silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle.

To reserve a table, call or text 815-440-1481, message Al Morrison Baseball on Facebook or email almorrisonbaseball@gmail.com.

You must be 21 to attend.

Trivia presented by Rock Valley Pub Trivia.

