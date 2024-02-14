AFC girls basketball advances to 1A Earlville Regional final: SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024

Girls basketball

Ashton-Franklin Center 45, Newark 22: At Earlville, the Raiders rolled past the Norsemen in a Class 1A Earlville Regional semifinal on Tuesday. AFC will face top-seeded Serena on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Raiders were led by Taylor Jahn with 15 points, followed by Brianna Gonnerman with 14 and Alexis Schwarz with 12.

Alleman 54, Rock Falls 24: At Rock Island, the Rockets’ season came to an end in a loss to the top-seeded Pioneers in a Class 2A Rock Island Regional semifinal.

Boys basketball

Morrison 52, Oregon 47: At Morrison, the Mustangs rallied from a 17-8 first-quarter deficit to earn a nonconference win over the Hawks.

Morrison was led by Brenden Martin with 16 points, followed by Carson Strating with 14 and Dawson Hepner with 11.

Nole Campos scored 24 points and made six 3s to lead Oregon, while Tucker O’Brien chipped in nine points.

Forreston 58, Polo 55 (2OT): At Polo, Mickey Probst hit the game-winning 3 to lift the Cardinals to a double-overtime victory over the Marcos.

Forreston was led by Brendan Greenfield with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, followed by Probst with 14 points, Kendall Erdmann with 12 points and five assists, and Brady Gill with 11 points.

Gus Mumford paced Polo with 27 points, followed by Brock Soltow with 10.

Lena-Winslow 58, Newman 43: At Sterling, the Comets fell behind by five points at halftime and never recovered in a senior night loss to the Panthers.

Newman was led by Lucas Simpson with 26 points, followed by Evan Bushman with six. Simpson ends the regular season with 2,006 career points.

Fulton 60, Ashton-Franklin Center 33: At Ashton, the Steamers routed the Raiders for their 20th win of the season – their fourth straight season of 20-plus wins, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

Baylen Damhoff led Fulton with 19 points, while Brady Read added 11.

Nolan Rueff paced AFC with 16 points, including five 3-pointers.

Eastland 61, Milledgeville 48: At Lanark, the Cougars rallied to a 24-15 halftime lead and held off the Missiles for an NUIC South win.

Adam Awender led Eastland with 19 points, followed by Peyton Spears and Parker Krogman with 13 each, and Braden Anderson with 10.

Micah Toms-Smith scored 16 points, and Konner Johnson added 14 for Milledgeville.