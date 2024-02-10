Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Whiteside County
Warranty deeds
Kalyan Investments LLC to Becky Hunter, 28150 W. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $180,000.
Lonnie and Veronica Butler to Jason and Sarah Alvarez Brown, 1406 E. 14th St., Sterling, $73,000.
Ryan and Ashley Nares to Alan F. Morgan, 17271 Hickory Hills Road, Sterling, $309,900.
Philip D. and Pennie Schrader to Gerald Michael and Gina Maria Capriotti, 1770 Hoover Road, Deer Grove, $74,900.
Steven J. Shaff to Judy L. Wheeler, 1409 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $110,000.
Jose F. Garcia to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 119 E. Third St., Sterling (site of Maria’s Pizza), $90,000.
Edgar J. Enright Estate, Gary and Terry Enright to Michael J. Shears, 612 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $39,900.
Kent E. Forth to Joseph S. Paschal, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison, $1,601,000.
Joshua L. and Morgan Wiederin to Joseph Johns, 400 W. Kimball St., Tampico, $85,000.
Kevin M. Kane to Paul F. and Rebecca W. Kane, two parcels on Hazel Road, Sterling, $411,568.
Lester E. Litwiller to Frances Hernandez, 808 E. Ninth St., Sterling, $85,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Keith A. Grossman, 1211 13th Ave., Sterling, $58,000.
Quit claim deeds
Leslie Neal to Lonnie and Veronica Butler, 1406 E. 14th St., Sterling, $0.
Eric N. and Janis L. Johnson to Alana S. Johnson and Marissa R. Mussman, Cabin 21, Vans Landing, Albany, $0.
Cheryl A. Green to Casey and Christopher Green and Kari Gassman, 9510 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, $0.
Trustees deeds
Land Trust No. 1, Elizabeth J. Klahn, trustee, to 1862 Offices LLC, two commercial property parcels in Sterling Township, $0.
Marilyn J. Sweet Trust, Timothy M. Sweet, trustee, to Aaron J. and Melinda S. Appel Trust, two parcels on Coleta Road, Coleta, $1,103,555.
Marilyn J. Sweet Trust, Timothy M. Sweet, trustee, to Tyler Jeffrey Appel, one parcel on Coleta Road, $521,445.
Leda Bartolomei Trust, Linda A. Napier, trustee, to James D. Napier, 209 and 211 First Ave., Rock Falls, $18,500.
Executors deed
Sharon M. McKeown Estate to Tellus Demetra LLC, six parcels on Pennington Road, Sterling, $2,199,080.
Lee County
Warranty deeds
Crest Foods Co. Inc. to AGNL Stabilizer LLC, 1884 Route 38, Ashton, $32,950,000.
Dustin F. and Jordan Vock, also Black, to Marco Mazzarisi, 1204 Fargo Ave., Dixon, $74,500.
Howard W. Bailey and Cheri Lajcin to Victor Steven Virgilio, block 10, lot 133, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.
Laura M. McGuckin and Nancy, Daniel T. and Jason F. Applegate to James and Betty Krieg, block 4, lot 49, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.
Thomas G. Billips Jr. to Michael P. and Mary Ann M. Baumann, block 17, lot 90, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,250.
Sandra E. Martinez Reyes and Armando Vergara Uribe to Darin P. Furar and Dawn L. Michel, block 3, lot 40, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.
Michele Schueler to Dale L. Merriman, 509 Pine St., Dixon, $125,000.
Larry K. Morgan to Matthew Witzleb, 315 W. Morgan St., Dixon, $110,000.
BGRS Relocation Inc. to Nadien Hartman, 1056 Idle Oak Run, Dixon, $329,900.
Douglas J. Barnard to James E. Campbell, 254 Chapman St., Paw Paw, $20,000.
Thomas P. and Edna Fern Durband to Aurea Gramatikov, 412 Ferris St., Dixon, $69,000.
Mazz Properties LLC II, also Mazz Properties LLC to Dixon Cider LLC, 1319 Woodlawn Ave., Dixon, $29,000.
Raul and Rebecca Beltran to Kenneth and Heather Rhodes, 501 Devonshire St., Dixon, $150,150.
LRT I LLC and Eliza H. Reynolds to Keith Hoogland Limited Partnership and Keith Hoogland, 501, 505 (Galena Smoke Shop, formerly Family Video) and 509 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $470,000.
James M., Peggy C. and J. Anthony Smith Jr. to Wesley Dale Ward, 213-215 E. McKenney St., Dixon, $120,000.
Deborah C. Whitney to Michael S. Gaylord, 125 W. Pleasant St., Amboy, $117,000.
Andrew Kobbeman and Erin Aususinha to Brayden Lovett, 716 Sixth Ave., Dixon, $159,500.
Quit claim deeds
Cory W. and Serena R. Dye to Changing the Culture, 616 Anglo Place, Dixon, $0.
Lois W. Donovan, Lois W. and Brian M. Donovan, trustees, to Randy Widolff, one farmland parcel in Lee Center Township, $0.
Trustees deeds
Kastner Family Trust No. 1, David A. and Christie L. Kastner, co-trustees, to Terry and Linda Cooper, 103 Center St., Dixon, $137,000.
Trust Number One, Elizabeth J. Klahn, trustee, to 1862 Offices LLC, 224 W. River St., Dixon, $137,000.
William J. McEniry Revocable Trust, Patrick W. McEniry, co-trustee, to Ashton Fire Protection District, 705 Main St., Ashton (Ashton Animal Clinic), $0.
Curtis A. and Mary Pat Chaon Revocable Trust, Curtis A. and Mary Pat Chaon, trustees, to Glen A. and Joseph G. Foulk, one farmland parcel in Wyoming Township, $0.
Executors deed
Richard H. Bettner and Dawn Foster to Bradford T. and Erica L. Gottschalk, one farmland parcel in Wyoming Township, $75,000.
Ogle County
Warranty deeds
Mick Schoenholz to Rhylie Erdman, 312 W. First St., Mount Morris, $125,000.
Dwayne and Lisa Decker to Larson Chandler and Kaylee Marie Consoer, 504 S. 12th St., Rochelle, $148,000.
Edgewood Golf Club II LLC and Burkardt Golf Course LLC to Marty and Christie Cox, 10484 W. Edgewood Road, Polo, $30,000.
Edgewood Golf Club II LLC and Burkardt Golf Course LLC to Marty and Christie Cox, one parcel in Woosung Township, $10,000.
Maple Grove Fields LLC to Sergio and Alexis Janelle Barrientos, 401 S. Third St., Oregon, $249,000.
Jason and Melissa Stombaugh to Cody A. Thompson, 905 Madison St., Oregon, $120,500.
Everett G. Albright to Shane Logan, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $169,900.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Springboard CDF1, 307 S. Mckendrie St., Mount Morris, $79,520.
Alex Guzman and Erin Morris Wagner to Ian and Toni McLaughlin, 9984 N. Pecatonica Road, Leaf River, $287,500.
Estate of the late Charlotte Hermann by executor to Crabapple Court LLC, 105 N. Crabapple Court, Dixon, $0.
Robert and Sara Hoovler to Dakota Allen Patton, 105 S. Elm St., Davis Junction, $170,000.
Aaron Harms to Quint and Melinda Burkhart, one parcel in Lafayette Township, $48,000.
The late Carol L. Beers by heirs to Megan L. Elvin, 109 and 111 N. Pleasant St., Polo, $35,000.
Quit claim deeds
Timothy Hayden to Haywell LLC Westwood, 825 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $0.
P&N Properties LLC to Maria De Jesus Palacios, 309 W. Center St., Mount Morris, $15,500.
Executors deeds
Estate of the late Galen K. Russell by executor to Steven G. Hoffman, 11584 W. West Grove Road, Forreston, $200,000.
David and Kathleen Ingram to David and Kathleen Ingram Irrevocable Trust, Tiffany E. Moberg and Danielle K. Parli, trustees, 8434 E. Winnebago Lane, Byron, $0.
