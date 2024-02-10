Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Kalyan Investments LLC to Becky Hunter, 28150 W. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $180,000.

Lonnie and Veronica Butler to Jason and Sarah Alvarez Brown, 1406 E. 14th St., Sterling, $73,000.

Ryan and Ashley Nares to Alan F. Morgan, 17271 Hickory Hills Road, Sterling, $309,900.

Philip D. and Pennie Schrader to Gerald Michael and Gina Maria Capriotti, 1770 Hoover Road, Deer Grove, $74,900.

Steven J. Shaff to Judy L. Wheeler, 1409 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $110,000.

Jose F. Garcia to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 119 E. Third St., Sterling (site of Maria’s Pizza), $90,000.

Edgar J. Enright Estate, Gary and Terry Enright to Michael J. Shears, 612 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $39,900.

Kent E. Forth to Joseph S. Paschal, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison, $1,601,000.

Joshua L. and Morgan Wiederin to Joseph Johns, 400 W. Kimball St., Tampico, $85,000.

Kevin M. Kane to Paul F. and Rebecca W. Kane, two parcels on Hazel Road, Sterling, $411,568.

Lester E. Litwiller to Frances Hernandez, 808 E. Ninth St., Sterling, $85,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Keith A. Grossman, 1211 13th Ave., Sterling, $58,000.

Quit claim deeds

Leslie Neal to Lonnie and Veronica Butler, 1406 E. 14th St., Sterling, $0.

Eric N. and Janis L. Johnson to Alana S. Johnson and Marissa R. Mussman, Cabin 21, Vans Landing, Albany, $0.

Cheryl A. Green to Casey and Christopher Green and Kari Gassman, 9510 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Land Trust No. 1, Elizabeth J. Klahn, trustee, to 1862 Offices LLC, two commercial property parcels in Sterling Township, $0.

Marilyn J. Sweet Trust, Timothy M. Sweet, trustee, to Aaron J. and Melinda S. Appel Trust, two parcels on Coleta Road, Coleta, $1,103,555.

Marilyn J. Sweet Trust, Timothy M. Sweet, trustee, to Tyler Jeffrey Appel, one parcel on Coleta Road, $521,445.

Leda Bartolomei Trust, Linda A. Napier, trustee, to James D. Napier, 209 and 211 First Ave., Rock Falls, $18,500.

Executors deed

Sharon M. McKeown Estate to Tellus Demetra LLC, six parcels on Pennington Road, Sterling, $2,199,080.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Crest Foods Co. Inc. to AGNL Stabilizer LLC, 1884 Route 38, Ashton, $32,950,000.

Dustin F. and Jordan Vock, also Black, to Marco Mazzarisi, 1204 Fargo Ave., Dixon, $74,500.

Howard W. Bailey and Cheri Lajcin to Victor Steven Virgilio, block 10, lot 133, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.

Laura M. McGuckin and Nancy, Daniel T. and Jason F. Applegate to James and Betty Krieg, block 4, lot 49, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Thomas G. Billips Jr. to Michael P. and Mary Ann M. Baumann, block 17, lot 90, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,250.

Sandra E. Martinez Reyes and Armando Vergara Uribe to Darin P. Furar and Dawn L. Michel, block 3, lot 40, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Michele Schueler to Dale L. Merriman, 509 Pine St., Dixon, $125,000.

Larry K. Morgan to Matthew Witzleb, 315 W. Morgan St., Dixon, $110,000.

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Nadien Hartman, 1056 Idle Oak Run, Dixon, $329,900.

Douglas J. Barnard to James E. Campbell, 254 Chapman St., Paw Paw, $20,000.

Thomas P. and Edna Fern Durband to Aurea Gramatikov, 412 Ferris St., Dixon, $69,000.

Mazz Properties LLC II, also Mazz Properties LLC to Dixon Cider LLC, 1319 Woodlawn Ave., Dixon, $29,000.

Raul and Rebecca Beltran to Kenneth and Heather Rhodes, 501 Devonshire St., Dixon, $150,150.

LRT I LLC and Eliza H. Reynolds to Keith Hoogland Limited Partnership and Keith Hoogland, 501, 505 (Galena Smoke Shop, formerly Family Video) and 509 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $470,000.

James M., Peggy C. and J. Anthony Smith Jr. to Wesley Dale Ward, 213-215 E. McKenney St., Dixon, $120,000.

Deborah C. Whitney to Michael S. Gaylord, 125 W. Pleasant St., Amboy, $117,000.

Andrew Kobbeman and Erin Aususinha to Brayden Lovett, 716 Sixth Ave., Dixon, $159,500.

Quit claim deeds

Cory W. and Serena R. Dye to Changing the Culture, 616 Anglo Place, Dixon, $0.

Lois W. Donovan, Lois W. and Brian M. Donovan, trustees, to Randy Widolff, one farmland parcel in Lee Center Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Kastner Family Trust No. 1, David A. and Christie L. Kastner, co-trustees, to Terry and Linda Cooper, 103 Center St., Dixon, $137,000.

Trust Number One, Elizabeth J. Klahn, trustee, to 1862 Offices LLC, 224 W. River St., Dixon, $137,000.

William J. McEniry Revocable Trust, Patrick W. McEniry, co-trustee, to Ashton Fire Protection District, 705 Main St., Ashton (Ashton Animal Clinic), $0.

Curtis A. and Mary Pat Chaon Revocable Trust, Curtis A. and Mary Pat Chaon, trustees, to Glen A. and Joseph G. Foulk, one farmland parcel in Wyoming Township, $0.

Executors deed

Richard H. Bettner and Dawn Foster to Bradford T. and Erica L. Gottschalk, one farmland parcel in Wyoming Township, $75,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Mick Schoenholz to Rhylie Erdman, 312 W. First St., Mount Morris, $125,000.

Dwayne and Lisa Decker to Larson Chandler and Kaylee Marie Consoer, 504 S. 12th St., Rochelle, $148,000.

Edgewood Golf Club II LLC and Burkardt Golf Course LLC to Marty and Christie Cox, 10484 W. Edgewood Road, Polo, $30,000.

Edgewood Golf Club II LLC and Burkardt Golf Course LLC to Marty and Christie Cox, one parcel in Woosung Township, $10,000.

Maple Grove Fields LLC to Sergio and Alexis Janelle Barrientos, 401 S. Third St., Oregon, $249,000.

Jason and Melissa Stombaugh to Cody A. Thompson, 905 Madison St., Oregon, $120,500.

Everett G. Albright to Shane Logan, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $169,900.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Springboard CDF1, 307 S. Mckendrie St., Mount Morris, $79,520.

Alex Guzman and Erin Morris Wagner to Ian and Toni McLaughlin, 9984 N. Pecatonica Road, Leaf River, $287,500.

Estate of the late Charlotte Hermann by executor to Crabapple Court LLC, 105 N. Crabapple Court, Dixon, $0.

Robert and Sara Hoovler to Dakota Allen Patton, 105 S. Elm St., Davis Junction, $170,000.

Aaron Harms to Quint and Melinda Burkhart, one parcel in Lafayette Township, $48,000.

The late Carol L. Beers by heirs to Megan L. Elvin, 109 and 111 N. Pleasant St., Polo, $35,000.

Quit claim deeds

Timothy Hayden to Haywell LLC Westwood, 825 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $0.

P&N Properties LLC to Maria De Jesus Palacios, 309 W. Center St., Mount Morris, $15,500.

Executors deeds

Estate of the late Galen K. Russell by executor to Steven G. Hoffman, 11584 W. West Grove Road, Forreston, $200,000.

David and Kathleen Ingram to David and Kathleen Ingram Irrevocable Trust, Tiffany E. Moberg and Danielle K. Parli, trustees, 8434 E. Winnebago Lane, Byron, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office