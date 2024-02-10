February 10, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Jan. 26-Feb. 2

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Sauk Valley property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Kalyan Investments LLC to Becky Hunter, 28150 W. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $180,000.

Lonnie and Veronica Butler to Jason and Sarah Alvarez Brown, 1406 E. 14th St., Sterling, $73,000.

Ryan and Ashley Nares to Alan F. Morgan, 17271 Hickory Hills Road, Sterling, $309,900.

Philip D. and Pennie Schrader to Gerald Michael and Gina Maria Capriotti, 1770 Hoover Road, Deer Grove, $74,900.

Steven J. Shaff to Judy L. Wheeler, 1409 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $110,000.

Jose F. Garcia to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 119 E. Third St., Sterling (site of Maria’s Pizza), $90,000.

Edgar J. Enright Estate, Gary and Terry Enright to Michael J. Shears, 612 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $39,900.

Kent E. Forth to Joseph S. Paschal, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison, $1,601,000.

Joshua L. and Morgan Wiederin to Joseph Johns, 400 W. Kimball St., Tampico, $85,000.

Kevin M. Kane to Paul F. and Rebecca W. Kane, two parcels on Hazel Road, Sterling, $411,568.

Lester E. Litwiller to Frances Hernandez, 808 E. Ninth St., Sterling, $85,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Keith A. Grossman, 1211 13th Ave., Sterling, $58,000.

Quit claim deeds

Leslie Neal to Lonnie and Veronica Butler, 1406 E. 14th St., Sterling, $0.

Eric N. and Janis L. Johnson to Alana S. Johnson and Marissa R. Mussman, Cabin 21, Vans Landing, Albany, $0.

Cheryl A. Green to Casey and Christopher Green and Kari Gassman, 9510 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Land Trust No. 1, Elizabeth J. Klahn, trustee, to 1862 Offices LLC, two commercial property parcels in Sterling Township, $0.

Marilyn J. Sweet Trust, Timothy M. Sweet, trustee, to Aaron J. and Melinda S. Appel Trust, two parcels on Coleta Road, Coleta, $1,103,555.

Marilyn J. Sweet Trust, Timothy M. Sweet, trustee, to Tyler Jeffrey Appel, one parcel on Coleta Road, $521,445.

Leda Bartolomei Trust, Linda A. Napier, trustee, to James D. Napier, 209 and 211 First Ave., Rock Falls, $18,500.

Executors deed

Sharon M. McKeown Estate to Tellus Demetra LLC, six parcels on Pennington Road, Sterling, $2,199,080.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Crest Foods Co. Inc. to AGNL Stabilizer LLC, 1884 Route 38, Ashton, $32,950,000.

Dustin F. and Jordan Vock, also Black, to Marco Mazzarisi, 1204 Fargo Ave., Dixon, $74,500.

Howard W. Bailey and Cheri Lajcin to Victor Steven Virgilio, block 10, lot 133, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.

Laura M. McGuckin and Nancy, Daniel T. and Jason F. Applegate to James and Betty Krieg, block 4, lot 49, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Thomas G. Billips Jr. to Michael P. and Mary Ann M. Baumann, block 17, lot 90, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,250.

Sandra E. Martinez Reyes and Armando Vergara Uribe to Darin P. Furar and Dawn L. Michel, block 3, lot 40, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Michele Schueler to Dale L. Merriman, 509 Pine St., Dixon, $125,000.

Larry K. Morgan to Matthew Witzleb, 315 W. Morgan St., Dixon, $110,000.

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Nadien Hartman, 1056 Idle Oak Run, Dixon, $329,900.

Douglas J. Barnard to James E. Campbell, 254 Chapman St., Paw Paw, $20,000.

Thomas P. and Edna Fern Durband to Aurea Gramatikov, 412 Ferris St., Dixon, $69,000.

Mazz Properties LLC II, also Mazz Properties LLC to Dixon Cider LLC, 1319 Woodlawn Ave., Dixon, $29,000.

Raul and Rebecca Beltran to Kenneth and Heather Rhodes, 501 Devonshire St., Dixon, $150,150.

LRT I LLC and Eliza H. Reynolds to Keith Hoogland Limited Partnership and Keith Hoogland, 501, 505 (Galena Smoke Shop, formerly Family Video) and 509 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $470,000.

James M., Peggy C. and J. Anthony Smith Jr. to Wesley Dale Ward, 213-215 E. McKenney St., Dixon, $120,000.

Deborah C. Whitney to Michael S. Gaylord, 125 W. Pleasant St., Amboy, $117,000.

Andrew Kobbeman and Erin Aususinha to Brayden Lovett, 716 Sixth Ave., Dixon, $159,500.

Quit claim deeds

Cory W. and Serena R. Dye to Changing the Culture, 616 Anglo Place, Dixon, $0.

Lois W. Donovan, Lois W. and Brian M. Donovan, trustees, to Randy Widolff, one farmland parcel in Lee Center Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Kastner Family Trust No. 1, David A. and Christie L. Kastner, co-trustees, to Terry and Linda Cooper, 103 Center St., Dixon, $137,000.

Trust Number One, Elizabeth J. Klahn, trustee, to 1862 Offices LLC, 224 W. River St., Dixon, $137,000.

William J. McEniry Revocable Trust, Patrick W. McEniry, co-trustee, to Ashton Fire Protection District, 705 Main St., Ashton (Ashton Animal Clinic), $0.

Curtis A. and Mary Pat Chaon Revocable Trust, Curtis A. and Mary Pat Chaon, trustees, to Glen A. and Joseph G. Foulk, one farmland parcel in Wyoming Township, $0.

Executors deed

Richard H. Bettner and Dawn Foster to Bradford T. and Erica L. Gottschalk, one farmland parcel in Wyoming Township, $75,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Mick Schoenholz to Rhylie Erdman, 312 W. First St., Mount Morris, $125,000.

Dwayne and Lisa Decker to Larson Chandler and Kaylee Marie Consoer, 504 S. 12th St., Rochelle, $148,000.

Edgewood Golf Club II LLC and Burkardt Golf Course LLC to Marty and Christie Cox, 10484 W. Edgewood Road, Polo, $30,000.

Edgewood Golf Club II LLC and Burkardt Golf Course LLC to Marty and Christie Cox, one parcel in Woosung Township, $10,000.

Maple Grove Fields LLC to Sergio and Alexis Janelle Barrientos, 401 S. Third St., Oregon, $249,000.

Jason and Melissa Stombaugh to Cody A. Thompson, 905 Madison St., Oregon, $120,500.

Everett G. Albright to Shane Logan, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $169,900.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Springboard CDF1, 307 S. Mckendrie St., Mount Morris, $79,520.

Alex Guzman and Erin Morris Wagner to Ian and Toni McLaughlin, 9984 N. Pecatonica Road, Leaf River, $287,500.

Estate of the late Charlotte Hermann by executor to Crabapple Court LLC, 105 N. Crabapple Court, Dixon, $0.

Robert and Sara Hoovler to Dakota Allen Patton, 105 S. Elm St., Davis Junction, $170,000.

Aaron Harms to Quint and Melinda Burkhart, one parcel in Lafayette Township, $48,000.

The late Carol L. Beers by heirs to Megan L. Elvin, 109 and 111 N. Pleasant St., Polo, $35,000.

Quit claim deeds

Timothy Hayden to Haywell LLC Westwood, 825 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $0.

P&N Properties LLC to Maria De Jesus Palacios, 309 W. Center St., Mount Morris, $15,500.

Executors deeds

Estate of the late Galen K. Russell by executor to Steven G. Hoffman, 11584 W. West Grove Road, Forreston, $200,000.

David and Kathleen Ingram to David and Kathleen Ingram Irrevocable Trust, Tiffany E. Moberg and Danielle K. Parli, trustees, 8434 E. Winnebago Lane, Byron, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Property TransfersDixonSterlingWhiteside CountyLee CountyOgle CountyRock Falls
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois