Boys basketball: Klaver, Austin shine as Sterling dismantles United Township

Sterling's Andre Klaver handles the ball while being defended by United Township's Dominic Rhoden during their game Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at Musgrove Fieldhouse at Sterling High School. (Brian Hurley - Shaw Local News Network)

STERLING – After starting slow in a loss to United Township on Jan. 29, Sterling knew it couldn’t repeat the same mistake in Friday night’s rematch at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

After building a 16-point lead in the first quarter, the Golden Warriors never relented, cruising to an 80-54 Western Big 6 win over the Panthers.

“We should’ve never lost that [first] game [against UT]. We were hot off the Quincy game, so I think we were a little bit cocky,” Sterling senior guard Andre Klaver said. “Coming into this game, we knew that anyone can win on any given night, so we just had to come out and play our best in order to win.”

Sterling senior forward Lucas Austin, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer in the previous game vs. Rochelle, scored 15 points to fuel a 27-11 opening quarter run.

Austin showcased an array of offensive abilities during the scoring outburst, hitting three 3-pointers, a pull-up jumper, a fadeaway jumper and a tough layup off a post feed.

The first quarter was back and forth up to a 9-9 tie. Junior guard Kaedon Phillips completed a three-point play for a 12-9 lead with 4:06 remaining, and the Golden Warriors (21-7, 8-5) led the Panthers (15-10, 6-6) the rest of the way.

Sterling surged with a 17-11 second quarter to take a 44-22 halftime lead. The Golden Warriors made 16 3-pointers in the game – eight in each half.

“When we’re hot, I think we can shoot with anyone. When we don’t miss, I think we’ve had a lead every time,” Klaver said. “And then when we’re making shots, our defense is ten times better than when we’re than not.”

Klaver dribbled behind an Austin screen and buried a left-wing 3 just 10 seconds into the second quarter to begin a 6-0 run. Junior forward Maddux Osborn nailed a right-corner 3 only 45 seconds later to push the Sterling lead to 33-11.

After another three-point play by Phillips, and a pair of 3s by Austin and senior forward Rowan Workman over the last 1:45, the Golden Warriors had a commanding 22-point halftime lead.

“We were locking up on defense, which led to fast-break opportunities, and we were swinging the ball a lot,” Austin said. “We weren’t taking any selfish shots in the first half.”

Sterling widened its lead to 66-40 with a 22-point third quarter. Klaver led the charge in the penultimate period, scoring 16 of his game-high 28 points over a 5:02 stretch.

The Golden Warriors emptied their bench up 76-47 with 4:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“They were getting a lot of back cut layups, so we had to limit those. Our focus was defense,” Austin said about the team’s mentality entering the second half. “Shut them down, don’t let them score, and the offense will come.”

Klaver finished with four rebounds and seven assists to go with 28 points; Austin supplied 24 points and six rebounds; and Phillips added 15 points and three assists for the Golden Warriors. Austin made six 3-pointers, Klaver made five, and junior guard Nico Battaglia, senior forward Carter Chance, Osborn, Workman and Phillips made one each. Osborn also had six rebounds and three assists.

Senior guard Caeden Terrell tallied 19 points and six rebounds, and senior guard Dominic Rhoden chipped in 17 points and three rebounds for the Panthers.