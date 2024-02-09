Green River Saddle Club Vendor, Tack and Craft Swap is Feb. 11

A horse stands in its grazing area at a farm west of Polo. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

AMBOY – The Green River Saddle Club has announced two upcoming events.

The Green River Saddle Club Vendor, Tack and Craft Swap will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at 1580 Morman Road, Amboy.

A full cash bar and kitchen are available while shopping. There will be meat raffles, a bake sale and other fundraisers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’re not looking to shop, you are invited to attend and socialize.

Green River Saddle Club’s drawdown will be Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1580 Morman Road, Amboy.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Live music by The Midnight Rider begins at 8 p.m.

Cost is $65 a couple. There will be cash prizes. You need not be present to win. Additional details and tickets are available through the Green River Saddle Club’s Facebook page.