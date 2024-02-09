End-of-life preparation session set in Dixon

DIXON – Registration is now open for Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s program “Death Café/ Intro to the Five Wishes” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at 1637 Plock Drive, Dixon. This program is open to the public but reservations are required. Those interested can register by calling 815-288-4673.

Join end-of-life doulas Claire Bianco and Ellonyia Yenney for this open forum. This class is your chance to ask questions that are on your mind. It will also be the first session in the 5 Wishes series, where patrons can focus on advance directives about their personal, emotional and spiritual needs.

The mission of Hope Cancer Wellness Center is to enhance the community through a commitment to the emotional, educational and physical needs of those individuals, families and caregivers facing the challenges of cancer. All services are free.