Dixon, Sterling girls basketball win final regular-season games: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

Girls basketball

Dixon 52, Rochelle 37: At Rochelle, Hallie Williamson scored 16 points to lead the Duchesses past the Hubs in Thursday’s regular-season finale for both teams.

Dixon (23-6) will face Sterling (14-15) in the Class 3A Rochelle Regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Sterling 42, Rock Island 23: At Rock Island, Madison Austin compiled 17 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Golden Warriors over the Rocks in a Western Big 6 regular-season finale.

Delali Amankwa added 11 points for Sterling.

The Golden Warriors opened the second half on a 14-0 run.

Stillman Valley 58, Newman 28: At Sterling, the Comets played the Cardinals within three points after the first quarter but were outscored 46-19 the rest of the way.

Newman was led by Lucy Oetting with six points and four rebounds, Brooklyn Smith with six points and three rebounds, and Jess Johns with four points and nine rebounds.

Polo 49, Fulton 13: At Polo, the Lady Marcos built a 16-4 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Steamers for an NUIC South win.

Camrynn Jones led Polo with 12 points, nine assists and three steals, followed by Carlee Grobe with eight points, three rebounds and three assists, and Elsa Monaco with seven points and four rebounds.

Fulton was led by Kylie Smither and Maddison Bolton with three points each.

Forreston 48, Oregon 34: At Forreston, the Cardinals outscored the Hawks 23-12 in the second half to seal a nonconference win.

Jenna Greenfield paced Forreston with 20 points, while Ericka Alexander added 12. Greenfield scored 11 points in the first quarter.

Ella Dannhorn led Oregon with 11 points, and Sarah Eckardt chipped in six.