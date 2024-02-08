Sauk Valley Education Notes: Dixon, Rochelle students named Kishwaukee scholarship recipients

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation has announced student scholarship recipients for the spring semester. The foundation awarded 196 scholarship awards totaling $181,972.

Scholarship funds are made possible through gifts from members of the community, local businesses and industry, and area agencies and associations. Students are selected on a competitive basis according to each scholarship’s specific requirements.

Local Kishwaukee College students received the following awards:

Altrusa International of DeKalb County Scholarship: Grace Barnes of Rochelle

Beulah & Roberta Hackett Endowment: Humberto Valdez of Rochelle

Bud & Kay Stocking Rochelle Rotary Endowment: Julia Berry of Rochelle

Charles & Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment for Nursing: Michele Lidren of Rochelle

Dean & Betty Burgemeister Endowment: Laura Valdez of Rochelle, Elizabeth Elefante of Dixon, Sarah Snow of Rochelle

Emma Anderson Fund: Ahtziri Zepeda of Rochelle, Bryan Immel of Oregon

Employee Give Scholarship Fund: Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle

Jeanne M. Henderson Memorial Endowment: Orion Gallentine of Oregon

Jeremy “JD” Davis Memorial Endowment: Damen Harrington of Rochelle

Jesus Romero Hispanic Endowment: Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle

LaVerne “Dutch” Johnson Memorial Fund: Julia Berry of Rochelle, Elizabeth Elefante of Dixon

Law Enforcement Lifelong Learning Scholarship: Damen Harrington of Rochelle

Rebecca Williams Memorial Scholarship: Natoshia Smith of Davis Junction

Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund: Francis Vowels of Rochelle

Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund: Ceci Vargas of Rochelle, Rita Walsh of Rochelle, Sherlyn Rojas of Rochelle, Ascucena Alvares of Dixon, Laura Torres of Oregon

Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment: Jessica Solis of Rochelle

Stoltz-Caruthers Family Scholarship: Grace Barnes of Rochelle

Tom & Nancy Roberts Endowment: Asher Wiegartz of Rochelle

Vernon & Dorothy Smith Memorial Endowment: Tommy Koziol of Rochelle, Kendal Ansteth of Rochelle, Ceci Vargas of Rochelle

Wayne McIlrath Family Scholarship: Laura Valdez of Rochelle

The Kishwaukee College Foundation scholarship application period for the fall semester will be open until Friday, March 1. For information on foundation scholarships, call the Kishwaukee College Foundation at 815-825-9790 or visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.

Hale named to Millikin High Dean’s List

DECATUR – Payton Hale of Rochelle made the High Dean’s List for the fall semester at Millikin University.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors. Students earning a perfect 4.0 GPA on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.

Kishwaukee College will host Visit Day on Feb. 19

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host a Visit Day on Feb. 19.

“It’s important to find the college or career path that’s right for you, and we want you to have all the information you need to make that decision,” said Graciela Horta, coordinator of student outreach. “By attending Visit Day, you will find Kish has great academic programs, support and career services, flexible class offerings, and more.”

Visit Day will have two sessions for students to choose from. The morning session is from 9 a.m. to noon and focuses on students looking to pursue a transfer degree. The afternoon session is from 1 to 4 p.m. and focuses on students pursuing career technology or allied health programs.

Both sessions will offer campus tours and an information fair. The sessions also will cover getting started at Kish, financial aid and scholarships, student involvement, and athletics.

For information about Visit Day or to register, visit kish.edu/visitday.

Howard on UW-La Crosse dean’s list

LA CROSSE, Wis. – Brooke Howard of Rock Falls was named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year. Howard is majoring in chemistry.

Griswold graduates from UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER – Logan Griswold of Dixon earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement. Griswold graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in geography.