Dixon girls basketball defeats Eastland for 22nd win: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Girls basketball

Dixon 43, Eastland 30: At Lanark, the Duchesses built a 12-4 first-quarter lead and held off the Cougars to improve to 22-6 on Wednesday.

Dixon was led by Morgan Hargrave with 12 points and Addy Lohse with 10.

Eastland was led by Trixie Carroll with eight points and three rebounds, and Olivia Klinefelter with six points and seven rebounds.

Oregon 40, South Beloit 28: At Oregon, the Hawks rode a balanced offense to a senior-night win over the Sobos.

Mya Engelkes led Oregon with nine points and Sarah Eckardt added eight.

Erie-Prophetstown 49, Bureau Valley 41: At Manlius, the Panthers built a 29-19 halftime lead and cruised to a regular-season finale win over the Storm.

E-P was led by Lauren Abbott with 14 points, followed by Sydney Schwartz with 12 and Kennedy Buck with 10.

Kate Salisbury led Bureau Valley with 21 points, while Kate Stoller chipped in 11.

Boys basketball

Fulton 77, Polo 43: At Fulton, the Steamers outscored the Marcos 48-19 in the second half to ensure their NUIC South victory.

Fulton was led by Baylen Damhoff with 22 points and Jimmy Crimmins with 17.

Nolan Hahn scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Gus Mumford added 11 for Polo.

Eastland 65, Forreston 32: At Forreston, the Cougars outscored the Cardinals 35-8 in the second half to seal an NUIC South win.

Eastland was led by Peyton Spears with 19 points, followed by Parker Krogman with 12 and Braden Anderson with 11.

Brendan Greenfield and Kendall Erdmann paced Forreston with nine points each.