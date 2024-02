STERLING – CGH Auxiliary will host a shoe sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the CGH Ryberg Auditorium, 100 E. LeFevre Road.

The shoe sale is free and open to the public. Shoe brands offered at the sale include Brooks, Birkenstock, Hoka and more. Proceeds help fund the auxiliary’s projects.