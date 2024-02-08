Bielema is selected a Sterling High School Student of the Month

STERLING — Hailey Bielema, a senior, is a January Student of the Month at Sterling High School. She is the daughter of Serenia Law and Jeremy Bielema, and has four siblings, Tyler Bielema, Brooklyn Linton, Jayden Linton and Austin Brands.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I found anatomy and physiology with Mrs. Schlemmer to be a very engaging class. We did many dissections to visually learn about the respiratory system, heart, brain and structures of the body.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation I plan on furthering my education at Rock Valley College to become a traveling respiratory therapist.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I enjoy attending monthly meetings for Young Doctors League because it allows me to see many careers in the medical field and how those people got there. In my free time I do community service through National Honor Society by helping the school in events.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: I found Senior Sunrise to be very memorable. It was fun having all of the seniors together on the field, and made me realize this will be our last year together.

What is your hope for the future?: In the future I hope to become a respiratory therapist and succeed in my career.