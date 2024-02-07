SVCC hosting art exhibit featuring Colin Sherrell

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College will host an artist reception Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The reception for artist Colin Sherrell will take place in the SVCC Art Gallery from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Sherrell’s exhibition, Animum Rege, is featured now in the SVCC art gallery. The artist incorporates metaphors reflecting aspects of other interrelations between various subjects and ideas. Everything from useless/utilitarian, man/woman, strength/fragility, balance/instability, domination/submission and tension/slack are applied to various aspects of his work. In his work, there is a give-and-take relationship that is bound together by his life and his need to make.

Sherrell’s work is on display until March 27. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. The gallery is open daily during normal business hours.

For more information about the Sauk Art Gallery, contact SVCC art professor Glenn Bodish at glenn.s.bodish@svcc.edu.