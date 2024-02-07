Shaw chosen Amboy High School’s Student of the Month

AMBOY — Addison Shaw, a senior, has been named Amboy High School’s Student of the Month for February.

She is the daughter of Jay and Beth Shaw and has two brothers, Will Crownhart and Riley Crownhart, and a sister, Marie Shaw.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find math class most engaging. My favorite part about math class is that it is something new every day. Math challenges me and keeps me urgent to learn more.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to major in criminal justice, minor in forestry, and obtain a conservation law enforcement certificate at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. I hope to join the United States Air National Guard and finish a six-year contract in the Guard locally as a conservation officer. From there, I aspire to become a law enforcement park ranger for the National Park Service.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurriculars include softball and Civil Air Patrol. I have played softball since I could hold a bat. I enjoy the pace of the sport. It is always something I have been passionate about! Civil Air Patrol has shaped me to be a better leader. Being in this program has allowed me to learn so much about myself and others and also to advance in the military setting.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One of the most memorable moments at school was my sister’s graduation ceremony. My sister, Marie, and I are only a year apart in age and we are very close. Seeing her graduate made me so proud and motivated to do the same one short year later.

What is your hope for the future?: My overall goal for the future is to become a law enforcement park ranger for the National Park Service. I want to retire at a young enough age to be very active during my retirement. I hope to travel the world and explore all types of nature!