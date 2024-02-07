Morrison Rotary offers scholarships

MORRISON — The Morrison Rotary Club, which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is announcing scholarship opportunities for Morrison High School seniors.

The club holds its major fundraiser, the Harvest Hammer, a 5K run/21-mile bicycle duathlon each September. Proceeds from entries and sponsorships support these scholarships.

Morrison Rotary annually awards an All-Around Achievement Award, established in 1949. This award honors one young man and one young woman who have demonstrated the highest achievements in scholarship, leadership, participation in extracurricular activities and general contributions to the school and community during their four years of high school. Two recipients will be awarded this $1,250 scholarship.

The Good Citizenship Award will be presented to a Morrison High School senior who demonstrates citizenship, attains high scholastic achievement and participates in extracurricular activities. The Good Citizenship award is $1,000.

To be eligible for either the All-Around or Good Citizenship awards, any Morrison High School senior must submit an application to the Morrison High School guidance counselor’s office. Rotarians will interview the qualified candidates and select the winners.

The application is available through the Morrison High School guidance counselor’s office and must be submitted according to the high school’s deadlines.

In addition, a $500 award is available to individual senior students attending Sauk Valley Community College, Morrison Tech or working toward an agricultural degree or a vocational/technical degree. Any Morrison High School senior is eligible for the $500 scholarship after informing the Morrison High School guidance counselor’s office that they would like to be considered for one of the four $500 awards.

Rotary is an international service organization that brings together community leaders and volunteers who exchange ideas and take action, making a difference both locally and globally. Rotary projects include youth leadership development, the eradication of polio, global peace initiatives and humanitarian relief.