Best of Dixon to be crowned April 5

DIXON – Who deserves recognition in our community? It’s your chance for your voice to be heard. Best of Dixon nominations are now open through the end of February.

Winners will be announced at the annual Best of Dixon Gala on Friday, April 5, at Dixon Elks Lodge 779, 1279 Franklin Grove Road. Reserve a table today: Seats are $75 per person or $525 for a table of eight.

Get your best gold outfits ready because it’s going to be a “24 Karat Gold” good time. The event is sponsored by The Telegraph.

You can nominate community members for:

Citizen of the Year

Business of the Year

4 Under 40

Community Pride (Volunteer of the Year)

Go to votebestofdixon.com to nominate and/or reserve a table today.