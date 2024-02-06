Letter: Support Horner for Ogle County coroner

I am writing to lend my support to Chad Horner for Ogle County coroner. I first met Chad through his wife, Dionne. Dionne became employed by me as a freelance court reporter and we worked together for nearly 12 years. During that time I got to know them on both a professional and personal level.

When you first meet Chad, you are struck by his big smile and laughter, traits that are both welcoming and warm. You quickly learn that behind that man is a man with humility and integrity.

In 2012, Chad arrived at our family home to escort my mother to his family funeral home, where she would be prepared for her final resting place. He and his family were incredibly professional, kind, patient and fulfilled all our wishes, which is a tall task when you have four daughters to appease.

Some time later, our daughter would babysit for Chad and Dionne’s children. We witnessed him as a husband and father and how he cares for his family. Chad also is a man of faith, a component of a man’s life that I think is extremely important in how you conduct your life.

I have no doubt Chad Horner has the background and experience to be the coroner of our county that we can be proud of. I highly endorse Chad Horner for the office of the coroner for Ogle County.

Doris Kennay

Ashton