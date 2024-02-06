Letter: Iowa caucus results speak for rural America

The morning after the caucus, Nikki Haley was on Fox and Friends and stated she wanted all investigations to stop and everybody to get together again.

Is she saying she wants to forget the seven-plus years that the socialist Democrats have tried to rip President Trump and his family apart and destroy his country, forget the past three years they have put innocent people in prison, tried to destroy mothers going to school board meetings and simply continue breaking our laws?

You still don’t turn your back on a rattlesnake because they still have their spots and can kill you.

That is why we have to get to the bottom of all that has happened in the last seven years so that it doesn’t happen again.

There will always be some people that are like rattlers and they will always be dangerous. Nikki Haley would not be a good president.

We sure don’t want this to happen again to our country because there might not be a Donald Trump around to Make America Great Again.

Bob Anderson

Amboy