Discover Dixon Career Fair, Hiring Expo to highlight opportunities

DIXON – Discover Dixon is proud to announce a new career fair and hiring expo, provided in partnership with Lee County Industrial Development Association and Dixon Public Schools, set for March 13 in Lancaster Gymnasium at Dixon High School, 300 Mark Dallas Way.

Local high school students will attend the morning session, and after lunch, the event will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. Businesses will provide hands-on examples and demonstrations at their booths.

Discover Dixon’s vision for this fair is an interactive experience where students and community members can imagine themselves in roles in the Dixon area.

Businesses can go to dixonforms.formaloo.me/24careerfair to register.

Go to ad.discoverdixon.com/careerfair for more information about the event.