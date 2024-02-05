Weight limits posted for Sterling Township, Lee County roads

STERLING — The Sterling Township Highway Department has officially declared the posting of spring weight limits on its township roads.

These restrictions will be posted and are effective starting Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, and will continue until further notice due to the recent increase in daily temperatures causing the road bases to soften.

For inquiries related to the weight limits on Sterling Township roads, calls the Sterling Township Highway Department at 815-625-2785.

The Lee County Highway Department also posted reduced weight limits on their roads Monday as frost works out of the roadbed. For weight limit details, visit the Lee County Highway Department website.