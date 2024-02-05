Gardening, dog training among Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Extension’s upcoming events

The Granny Rose K-9 Enrichment Center is a 150-by-80-foot facility where animals take part in shows and shelter animals can stretch out and run. It is located next door to the Granny Rose Animal Shelter at 613 River Lane, Dixon. Kids & K-9′s will take place there from Feb. 10-Aug. 10. (Charlene Bielema)

DIXON — Here is a list of upcoming Extension and 4-H events as provided by Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Extension:

Science Fun with Dairy Foods, Feb. 8 and 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mt. Carroll Library. Calling all young detectives ages 7-13. Join Carroll County 4-H for an exciting investigation into the disappearance of our beloved milk. Young participants will transform into dairy detectives as they embark on a quest to uncover the mysteries behind butter, cheese and curds while solving “The Missing Milk” case. Limited spots are available, so secure your spot now by registering at go.illinois.edu/4Hfoodscience or by calling the library at 815-244-1751.

Secure your spot for the Ready…Set…Grow… gardening workshop

University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners of Carroll, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties have announced the much-anticipated return of the “Ready…Set…Grow…” gardening workshop on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Loveland Community Building in Dixon. Early registration is now open, and green thumbs are encouraged to take advantage of exclusive benefits by securing their spots before the March 8 deadline.

Horticulturist Tyler Hagemann will headline the event. In his keynote address, “Blooms of Brilliance: Nurturing Annuals for a Vibrant Garden,” Hagemann will unveil the latest and most captivating blooms set to adorn gardens in 2024.

Visit go.illinois.edu/readysetgrow to register. The registration fee is $25.

For more information, contact the Ogle County Extension Office at 815-732-2191.

Whiteside County 4-H clubs honored with statewide award

STERLING — Two 4-H clubs in Whiteside County were recently honored for their achievements with a statewide Excel Club Award.

Recognition and awards are an important part of 4-H. Recognition encourages young people and increases their interest in the opportunities that are available to them as they become more capable and competent young adults.

Hume Happy Hustlers and Cottonwood clubs were honored with a Community Service Excel Club Award due to a demonstrated focus on their 4-H club’s work in service to/for others, emphasizing youth leadership in planning and implementing the service work.

“One of the pillars of 4-H is giving your hands to larger service,” said Carroll, Lee, and Whiteside 4-H Youth Educator Danielle Gapinski. “We are thrilled to see two of our local clubs recognized for their contributions to bettering their communities by exemplifying the attributes of 4-H. We hope these skills and lessons will carry with each member throughout their lives as they continue to build better communities.”

Those who wish to learn more about 4-H in Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties can call 815-632-3611.