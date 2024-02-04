February 04, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

McCombie will keynote Whiteside County Republicans’ Lincoln Day Dinner

By Shaw Local News Network
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna (Photo provided by Rep. Tony McCombie)

DEER GROVE — The Whiteside County Republicans’ 2024 Lincoln Day Dinner will be Friday, March 1, 2024, at Deer Valley Golf Course.

Social hour is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the dessert auction at 6:30 p.m. The dinner and program begin at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices will be $50 per person or $400 for a table of eight. Speakers will include local, state and federal candidates. The keynote speaker will be 89th District state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna.

McCombie is also the House minority leader and the first woman to hold this title.

For tickets or more information, call or text Kurt Glazier at 815-441-4737.

Whiteside CountyRepublicansGovernment
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois