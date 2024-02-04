McCombie will keynote Whiteside County Republicans’ Lincoln Day Dinner

DEER GROVE — The Whiteside County Republicans’ 2024 Lincoln Day Dinner will be Friday, March 1, 2024, at Deer Valley Golf Course.

Social hour is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the dessert auction at 6:30 p.m. The dinner and program begin at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices will be $50 per person or $400 for a table of eight. Speakers will include local, state and federal candidates. The keynote speaker will be 89th District state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna.

McCombie is also the House minority leader and the first woman to hold this title.

For tickets or more information, call or text Kurt Glazier at 815-441-4737.